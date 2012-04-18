By Carey Gillam
April 18 A coalition of more than 2,000 U.S.
farmers and food companies said Wednesday it is taking legal
action to force government regulators to analyze potential
problems with proposed biotech crops and the weed-killing
chemicals to be sprayed over them.
Dow AgroSciences, a unit of Dow Chemical, and
Monsanto Co. are among several global chemical and seed
companies racing to roll out combinations of genetically altered
crops and new herbicides designed to work with the crops as a
way to counter rapidly spreading herbicide-resistant weeds that
are choking millions of acres of U.S. farmland.
Dow and Monsanto say the new chemical combinations and new
crops that tolerate those chemicals are badly needed by corn,
soybean and cotton farmers as weeds increasingly resist
treatments of the most commonly used herbicide -
glyphosate-based Roundup.
"They (farmers) need this new technology," said Dow
AgroScience Joe Vertin, global business leader for Dow's new
herbicide-protected crops called "Enlist."
But critics say key ingredients in these new herbicides -
2,4-D for Dow and dicamba for Monsanto - already are in use in
the marketplace and have proved damaging to "non-target" fields
because they are hard to keep on target. Wind, heat and humidity
can move the chemical particles miles down the road, damaging
gardens, crops, trees. Many farms have suffered significant
damage in recent years even though the chemicals are currently
sprayed under tight restrictions.
"These are the most dangerous chemicals out there," said
John Bode, a Washington lawyer hired by the Save Our Crops
Coalition. Bode served as assistant Secretary of Agriculture in
the Reagan administration.
Unlike many other protestors of new biotech crops, the
coalition comprises many grower groups that use and support
biotechnology. This is not a biotech complaint, they say, but
one focused on the danger of the chemicals to be used with the
biocrops.
"The danger that 2,4-D and dicamba pose is a real threat to
crops...nearly every food crop," said Steve Smith, director of
agriculture at Red Gold, the world's largest canned tomato
processor, and a leader of the Save Our Crops Coalition.
The coalition represents more than 2,000 farmers and groups
such as the Indiana Vegetable Growers Association, the Ohio
Produce Growers and Marketers Association, and major food
processors Seneca and Red Gold.
Over the last four years, more than $1 million in damages
have been filed in lawsuits and insurance claims by Midwestern
growers who have suffered crop losses due to 2,4-D and dicamba
that has drifted onto their farms, Smith said.
Those losses would increase with the new herbicide-tolerant
crops because farmers would then be spraying more of the
herbicides and later in the growing season, the coalition says.
In their legal petitions, the group is asking the Department
of Agriculture (USDA) to conduct an environmental impact study
on the ramifications of a release of a new 2,4-D tolerant corn
that is to be accompanied by Dow's new herbicide mix containing
both 2,4-D and glyphosate. It wants a similar environmental
impact statement on the dicamba and glyphosate herbicide
tolerant crops being developed by Monsanto.
The coalition is also demanding the Environmental Protection
Agency (EPA) conduct a Scientific Advisory Panel (SAP) meeting
and appoint advisors to the panel to address herbicide spray
drift.
The legal petitions are provided for as part of the
regulatory process and require a response from the agencies
before petitioners can file suit to force a response.
Dow's plans to roll out as early as 2013 its 2,4-D tolerant
corn and new 2,4-D based herbicide as the "Enlist Weed Control
System" is a hot button issue for many groups because of high
profile problems in the past with 2,4-D, which was a component
of Agent Orange defoliant used in Vietnam.
A separate petition started by the Center for Food Safety
says that 2,4-D, will "likely harm people and their children,
including farmers, and the environment" and says USDA has not
properly assessed the impacts of Dow's plan for a new 2,4-D
based crop system.
Dow AgroSciences executives say the fears are unwarranted as
their herbicide formulation does not have the problematic
"drift" and volatility problems that other 2,4-D formulations
have that cause farms even miles away to be impacted when one
farmer sprays the herbicide on his fields.
Dow says as long as farmers use their formulation under
their specifications, they would not have the same problems
associated with current versions of 2,4-D on the market.
"We're highly into stewardship and want to be sure the
farmers get this right," said Dow spokeswoman Kenda
Resler-Friend.
"Nobody wants trouble with their neighbor. They want to do
the right thing." Kenda Resler-Friend.
Coalition members say no matter how good Dow's formulation
might be, generic versions of 2,4-D on the market will be much
cheaper and many farmers will use those more volatile versions
on the new 2,4-D tolerant crops.