Jan 19 Canada's Crosshair Energy Corp said indicated resources at its uranium project in Wyoming, United States were up 36 percent.

Shares of the company rose 14 percent to a two-month high of 48 Canadian cents in morning trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Crosshair, which develops uranium, vanadium and gold projects in North America, said indicated resources at its Bootheel project in southern Wyoming were at 1.48 million pounds of uranium oxide.

Crosshair has a 75 percent interest in the project, with the rest being owned by Ur-Energy Inc.