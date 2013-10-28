LONDON Oct 28 European companies including
German healthcare group Fresenius are choosing to keep
non-investment-grade credit ratings and loan structures to keep
access to a liquid and flexible European loan market, bankers
said.
Companies are choosing to maintain 'crossover' credit
profiles instead of moving to more restrictive investment-grade
credit ratings and loan structures.
This allows the companies to keep financial flexibility,
higher debt levels, access to a more diversified investor base
and the ability to distribute dividend payments to shareholders.
"Crossover is really taking off in Europe," a senior loan
banker said.
Europe's crossover market is growing as sub-investment-grade
companies, many of which are strongly performing former private
equity buyouts, actively manage their capital structures.
This gives the companies more freedom to raise new
acquisition loans or add new tranches to existing loans than
investment-grade credit ratings would allow.
Acquisitions by more leveraged European companies is
expected to be a major trend of the next three months, bankers
said.
Fresenius is raising a 1.8 billion euro ($2.48 billion)
one-year bridge loan to back its 3.07 billion euro acquisition
of 43 hospitals and 15 outpatient facilities from Rhoen
Klinikum.
BB+/Ba1 rated Fresenius is planning to increase an existing
senior secured loan by 1.2 billion euros by using an accordion
feature, which allows the company to raise up to 1.6 billion
euros in extra commitments without having to refinance its
existing debt.
The option to increase the financing, which is one of the
largest accordion features seen on a European deal to date,
gives Fresenius the financial flexibility to make acquisitions.
"Companies such as Fresenius have made a conscious decision
to stay non-investment-grade," a European loan syndicate head
said.
Dutch cable company Ziggo, which was originally a
private equity buyout, gradually refinanced its capital
structure with loans and bonds.
"Ziggo could easily become an investment-grade company but
has decided to keep a bit more leverage in order to distribute
as much in dividends as possible," the senior banker said.
HYBRID STRUCTURES
Some European companies that were formerly private equity
buyouts are performing strongly and have refinanced their
original buyout capital structures into more hybrid crossover
debt structures.
These companies include Irish paper and packaging company
Smurfit Kappa Group, German forklift truck maker Kion
and Swedish surgical and wound care product maker Molnlycke.
The loans are attractive to investment-grade lenders as they
carry margins up to 200 basis points (bps) higher than
investment-grade loans for highly rated companies, for a one or
two-notch difference in credit ratings.
The deals also appeal to leveraged loan investors, which are
willing to lend to more highly-rated borrowers for lower margins
than offered by riskier buyout financings.
"Crossover credits are safer and less leveraged than a
leveraged deal but produce better yield than an investment-grade
company. There needs to be a balance of flexibility to borrowers
and protection for lenders," the senior loan banker said.
($1 = 0.7250 euros)
