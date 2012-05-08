* Says to buy privately held Clearfield Energy Inc
* Deal seen adding to profit immediately
* To fund deal with debt and equity
May 8 Gas-focused pipeline company Crosstex
Energy LP will buy privately held pipeline services
provider Clearfield Energy Inc for about $210 million in cash to
expand its presence in Ohio's Utica shale region.
The deal includes a barge-loading crude oil terminal with a
capacity of 4,500 barrel per hour and a rail car-loading
facility with a capacity 28,000 barrel per day, the company said
in a statement.
The acquisition, expected to close in July, will also expand
the company's storage capacity and transport fleet.
The deal, which will immediately add to profit, will be
funded through a combination of debt and equity, the company
said in a statement.
Crosstex shares, which have gained 12 percent in the past
six months, closed at $17.08 on Monday on the Nasdaq.