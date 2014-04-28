JERUSALEM, April 28 Israeli equity crowdfunding
platform OurCrowd said on Monday it raised $25 million in a
private funding round.
Terms of the investment and the list of participants in the
round were not disclosed.
The investment will be used to further expand its Israeli
and global activities and to provide general partner funding
participation for each OurCrowd deal on its website, the company
said.
Equity crowdfunding resembles services offered by online
fundraising sites, through which creative projects gather
donations from supporters. It offers those who give cash
non-listed shares in return for their investment.
Since launching in February 2013, OurCrowd has raised more
than $30 million and another $43 million for its 36 portfolio
companies from accredited investors in 26 countries.
OurCrowd began with investments in early stage Israeli
companies but four of its last 10 equity crowdfunding deals were
in companies based abroad.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer)