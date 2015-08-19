LONDON Aug 19 British tennis player Andy Murray
has ventured into crowdfunding.
The world No.2 has made three investments of an undisclosed
sum on London-based crowdfunding platform Seedrs, as the sector
that allows large numbers of people to invest small amounts of
capital to finance a business venture continues to move into the
mainstream.
Murray has invested in healthy eating chain Tossed, which
has already raised more than its 750,000 pound ($1.17
million)target. He is also investing in 3D virtual reality shop
builder Trilennium, which is backed by online fashion retailer
ASOS, and in e-commerce investor Fuel Ventures, Seedrs
said on Wednesday.
"The three businesses I've chosen to kick off my
crowdfunding investment portfolio are all in areas of industry I
find interesting. Healthy eating is something I have to be
passionate about as a sportsman, so Tossed was immediately one
to consider, and the other two businesses are really pushing the
boundaries of technology," Murray said in a statement.
"I'm hoping that I can learn something from how they are
edging ahead of the competition and take that vision onto the
court with me."
Murray, who became world No. 2 on Sunday after beating top
player Novak Djokovic at the Rogers Cup in Montreal, joined the
Seedrs advisory board in June.
He becomes the latest celebrity to catch onto crowdfunding.
Platforms like Kickstarter in the United States, which
unlike Seedrs does not offer equity to investors, have found
backers in Hollywood stars including Sylvestor Stallone, Zach
Braff and "Family Guy" creator Seth McFarlane as a way to
finance independent films via fans, outside the studio system.
Indiegogo, another platform, has attracted high-profile
investors such as Virgin Group founder Richard Branson.
The alternative finance market, which includes peer-to-peer
lending and invoice trading as well as crowdfunding, has grown
rapidly in the past decade. It is predicted to reach 4.4 billion
pounds by the end of 2015, according to figures from innovation
charity Nesta and the University of Cambridge.
Crowdfunding, while a small portion of that market, has
grabbed attention, partly because of the well-known businesses
becoming involved, from Sony to Scottish ale producer
BrewDog. Would-be investors can put as little as 10 pounds into
businesses in return for a stake.
In a world of low interest rates and lack of bank financing
for small businesses, the industry has mushroomed despite
concerns that most start-ups end in failure, and that many of
those participating are not experienced investors.
($1 = 0.6383 pounds)
(Reporting By Freya Berry; Editing by Susan Fenton)