By Jim Finkle
| BOSTON, Sept 6
BOSTON, Sept 6 A security firm known as
CrowdStrike that is urging clients to get tough with hackers has
hired one of the FBI's top attorneys to advise customers on just
how far they can go in fighting back without getting into legal
troubles of their own.
The firm said on Thursday that FBI Deputy Assistant Director
Steven Chabinsky will join the company next week as senior vice
president for legal affairs and chief risk officer.
CrowdStrike is among the most vocal proponents of a somewhat
controversial new approach to dealing with hackers that is known
as "offensive security" or "active defense" in security circles,
through which victims strike back at attackers in cyberspace
The company's about 50 employees include a contingent of
former intelligence and law enforcement officers, led by Shawn
Henry, the former head of cyber crime investigations at the FBI
who joined CrowdStrike in April as the president of its
professional services division.
CrowdStrike will not discuss specific measures it employs,
but say its methods are designed to frustrate adversaries by
disrupting their infrastructures and misleading them with false
information, which raises the time and money it takes for
attackers to conduct their activities.
"We are in the early days of a cyber revolution where
companies can choose to stop taking daily body blows from
determined adversaries and take aggressive action to deter and
create a hostile environment for the enemy inside," CrowdStrike
Chief Executive George Kurtz said on his blog,
www.georgekurtz.com.
"While there are no silver bullets, or miracle security
programs that can fix all of the challenges we face, legal
offensive security is the right way forward," he added.
He said that the company will introduce a beta version of
its first technology product during the fourth quarter of this
year.
"It's a big data platform to identify and prevent damage
from targeted attacks," he said.
Company officials have to date said very little about the
cloud-based technology, which has generated keen interest in the
cyber security community as CrowdStrike has recruited some of
the world's top computer scientists and other security experts
from rival firms.
The company was set up late last year with funding from
private equity firm Warburg Pincus.
CrowdStrike's founders are Kurtz, the former worldwide chief
technology offer of McAfee; Dmitri Alperovitch, former vice
president of threat research at McAfee; and Gregg Marston, who
worked as chief financial officer of Foundstone Inc, a cyber
security forensics firm that Kurtz sold to McAfee.