SYDNEY May 15 Macquarie Group Ltd,
Australia's top investment bank, said it jointly bought the
country's largest owner of mobile telephone towers from a
business owned by U.S. wireless infrastructre giant Crown Castle
International Corp.
The Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets fund joined
local pension fund Unisuper and a UBS AG fund to buy
Crown Castle Australia Holdings Pty Ltd, the company said,
without disclosing a price.
The Australian Financial Review reported the Macquarie
consortium paid A$2 billion ($1.62 billion) for the business, or
20 times annual earnings. Macquarie did not immediately respond
to a call for comment.
The purchase underscores the interest in telecommunications
infrastructure in Australia where demand for high-speed internet
is growing rapidly. Earlier this month, internet provider iiNet
Ltd agreed to a A$1.6 billion takeover proposal from
from rival TPG Telecom Ltd.
It also shows Macquarie is sticking with its strategy of
limiting its exposure to volatile markets and investing in
relatively low-risk, annuities-style assets with stable returns.
"The (Crown Castle) business has the qualities that
infrastructure investors around the world seek: stable revenues
backed by long-term customer contracts, predictable cashflows,
strong operating margins and growing customer demand," Macquarie
Infrastructure's co-head of Asia Pacific, Frank Kwok, said in a
statement.
Crown Castle Australia has about 1,700 wireless towers that
are used by the country's largest telecommunications companies
to "provide communications infrastructure for the vast majority
of mobile device users in Australia", Macquarie said.
The consortium would fund the purchase as an equity
investment with third-party debt finance, it said.
($1 = 1.2375 Australian dollars)
