MELBOURNE Feb 24 Australian casino group Crown Ltd reported a 27.6 percent rise in first-half profit before one-offs on Friday, boosted by results from its Melco venture in Macau, and said its Australian casinos were struggling with soft consumer sentiment.

The company, controlled by billionaire James Packer, owns the Crown casino in Melbourne and Burswood in Perth and about a third of Melco Crown Entertainment with fast-growing casinos in Macau.

Net profit before one-offs rose to A$211.6 million for July-December 2011 from A$166 million a year earlier. That compared with a company-compiled consensus of A$215 million.

Crown's shares have risen 4.2 percent so far this year, behind a 5.7 percent rise in the broader market.

