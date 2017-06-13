* Crown says 18 staff held in China over "gambling crimes"
* Says all staff have been charged with promoting gambling
* Case referred to Baoshan District Court in Shanghai
(Updates share price, adds analyst's comments and other
details)
By Tom Westbrook and Philip Wen
SYDNEY/BEIJING June 13 Australia's Crown Resorts
Ltd said Chinese authorities charged more than a dozen
of its employees with promoting gambling, ending an eight-month
limbo since the staff were arrested and inching closer to
resolving its biggest crisis.
Since Crown disclosed that 18 of its staff were being held
in China for unspecified "gambling offences", the company - 48
percent owned by billionaire James Packer - has torn up its
strategy of luring Chinese high rollers to the casino hub of
Macau, shifting its focus back home.
But the fate of the marketing staff held in China since
October remained unclear until Tuesday, when Crown said in a
short statement that all its staff caught up in the mass arrest
had now been charged with "offences related to the promotion of
gambling".
It added that Chinese authorities had referred the cases to
the Baoshan District Court. That court declined to comment when
approached by Reuters.
The court's register of upcoming hearings showed a case of
19 defendants, of which the names loosely matched those of some
Crown employees, listed for June 26.
"Everybody is hoping for a light sentence," said a family
member of one of the Crown staff, who asked not to be identified
because of the sensitivity of the matter.
The person added that lawyers for the Crown staff received
notice of the charges last week, and had previously notified the
staff they faced prison sentences of up to three years.
Crown did not respond to requests for comment about the
exact number of staff who were charged, the specific charges or
possible punishment.
Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop also did not
respond to a request for comment. The Department of Foreign
Affairs and Trade said it "continues to provide consular
assistance to three Australian Crown employees detained in
Shanghai".
Crown last month sold its remaining stake in Macau-focused
Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd for $1.16 billion,
ending a fraught offshore expansion and freeing up cash for new
projects at home.
The company has been retreating from a decade-long foray
into Macau, a southern Chinese territory and global gaming hub,
since 18 staff including its head of international VIP sales
were arrested for "gambling crimes" in China.
David Green at Newpage Consulting, which specialises in
gambling regulation, said Crown's Australian business may be
hurt by a conviction of its staff in China.
"If there has been a governance failure at Crown which led
to employees being put in harm's way, there is a prospect that
the licence review may not be the formality it has been in
recent times," Green said.
Crown has casinos and hotels in Melbourne and Perth, and a
casino and high-end hotel development in Sydney.
Shares of the company rose 0.6 percent on Tuesday, while the
broader share market closed up 1.7 percent.
(Reporting Tom Westbrook in SYDNEY and Philip Wen in BEIJING,
additional reporting by Farah Master in HONG KONG; Writing by
Byron Kaye; Editing by Stephen Coates, Christopher Cushing and
Himani Sarkar)