SYDNEY Oct 20 Australian casino giant Crown
Resorts said on Thursday it plans to spin off some of
its Australian hotels and retail property in an initial public
offering.
"The Crown Resorts board has now endorsed the implementation
of a potential IPO of a 49 percent interest in some of its
Australian hotels and associated retail property," the company
said in a statement to the Australian Securities Exchange. The
spun-off unit would include hotels in Melbourne and Perth, the
company said.
The announcement comes as Crown, which is 53-percent owned
by billionaire James Packer, faces a crackdown on its operations
in China, where 18 of its staff have been detained for suspected
breaches of Chinese gambling laws.
(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Jane Wardell and Sandra
Maler)