SYDNEY Dec 16 Shares of top Australian casino
firm Crown Resorts Ltd had their biggest rally on
Wednesday after media reported that majority owner James Packer
is in discussions about a possible buyout of some of the
company's assets.
The Australian newspaper said the owner of 53 percent of the
A$8 billion ($5.8 billion) casino company was in discussions
with private equity firms and pension funds about the
possibility of taking his share of the company private.
Bloomberg said only that Packer was looking into the
possibility of taking some of Crown's casino resorts private,
without specifying which.
Crown shares rose as much as 14 percent, their biggest gain
in a single session, hitting a four-week high of A$12.16.
A Crown spokesman was not immediately available for comment.
($1 = 1.3881 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Stephen Coates)