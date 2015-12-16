* The Australian newspaper says Packer in talks with funds
* Bloomberg says Packer may return some assets to private
ownership
* Crown shares rose as much as 14 percent in Sydney
(Recasts, adds analyst comment)
By Byron Kaye
SYDNEY, Dec 16 James Packer, the majority owner
of Australia's Crown Resorts Ltd, is in talks with
private financiers about a possible buyout of the casino giant,
two media reports said, sending the company's shares on their
biggest one-day spike.
A buyout would be a relief for shareholders who have watched
their investment shrink by a third in two years as a Chinese
corruption crackdown hits gambling revenues in Macau.
Crown is exposed via a one-third stake in Melco Crown
Entertainment Ltd, which operates City of Dreams and
other properties in Macau, the world's biggest gambling hub.
The Australian newspaper said Packer, who owns 53 percent of
the A$8 billion ($5.8 billion) firm, was in talks with U.S.
private equity giant TPG Capital Management LP and
unnamed pension funds about the possibility of taking Crown
private.
A TPG spokeswoman denied that the private equity firm was
involved in the discussions.
Citing unnamed sources, Bloomberg said Packer's unlisted
Consolidated Press Holdings Pty was in discussions with
financing partners about returning some of Crown's casino assets
to private ownership.
A Crown spokesman was not immediately available for comment.
Following the reports, Crown shares rose as much as 14
percent in Sydney trading, their biggest gain in a single
session. They hit a four-month high of A$12.23. Melco Crown
shares were up 2.5 percent.
For Packer, a buyout would allow him to ride out the Macau
downturn which has seen gambling revenue fall for 18 months
straight.
"We think (Crown) is pretty undervalued, and as a proprietor
it looks like he has the same view," said Morningstar analyst
Brian Han.
"It has a lot of forward expansion projects in the pipeline
and the balance could be stretched, but on the other hand, Macau
will come back."
The move would round out a year of change for Packer's
relationship with Crown, the media company he took over from his
late father in 2005 and transformed into a multinational
gambling chain.
In August, Packer unexpectedly quit as chairman without
giving a reason.
A Nov. 10 filing to the Australian Securities Exchange
showed Packer bought nearly 22 million Crown shares, worth about
A$260 million at the time.
($1 = 1.3881 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Stephen Coates and Ryan
Woo)