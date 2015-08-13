SYDNEY Aug 13 Australian casino operator Crown
Resorts Ltd reported a 41.3 percent fall in full-year
net profit on Thursday, dragged down by a weak result from its
Macau business following a Chinese crackdown on corruption.
Crown said net profit for the year ended June 30 was
A$385.07 million ($284.10 million), compared with A$655.76
million a year ago. Profit from Crown's one-third stake in
Macau-focused Melco Crown Entertainment slumped 44.6
percent.
Crown Chairman James Packer said he was stepping down to a
director position on the board but would remain co-chairman of
Melco Crown.
($1 = 1.3554 Australian dollars)
(Reporting Jane Wardell; Editing by Stephen Coates)