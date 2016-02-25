* Crown Resorts H1 NPAT A$205 mln vs A$263.1 mln
* Macau profit contribution down 89 pct
* Shares down 3 pct
(Recasts, updates shares, adds broker, CEO comment, Star
result)
By Byron Kaye
SYDNEY, Feb 25 Crown Resorts Ltd,
Australia's No. 1 casino company, on Thursday said first-half
profit slumped 35 percent as Chinese high-rollers chose cheaper
destinations like the Philippines and Vietnam to escape a
corruption crackdown at home.
The company was a beneficiary of the crackdown last year, as
junket operators directed VIP gamblers to Australia to avoid
higher official scrutiny of gambling operators in the southern
Chinese territory of Macau, Asia's casino capital.
But that traffic has slowed with the rise of cheaper
gambling destinations like the Philippines and Vietnam, hurting
Crown and its smaller Australian rival Star Entertainment Group
Ltd.
"The switch has been flicked off," said James McGlew,
executive director of corporate stockbroking at Perth-based
brokerage Argonaut Ltd.
Melbourne-based Crown, 53 percent owned by billionaire James
Packer and smaller Star, said "normalised" net profit plunged 35
percent to A$210.3 million ($150.7 million) in the six months to
end-December. The figure, which casino companies use to strip
out irregularities in win rates, missed the A$247 million
average forecast of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net profit from its one-third owned Macau business, Melco
Crown Entertainment Ltd, dove 89 percent.
Crown shares fell 5 percent, their biggest drop since 2009,
while the broader market was flat. Star shares were steady.
In its flagship casino in Australia's second-biggest city
Melbourne, Crown said net profit slipped 1.2 percent to A$255.9
million as an 11 percent drop in VIP turnover was offset by a
spike in "main floor" gambling revenue.
Star cited growing competition from cheaper Asian
destinations when it reported last week that VIP turnover in
Sydney, Australia's top tourism destination, rose just 1.2
percent.
Despite being half Crown's size, Star has been gnawing at
its rival's dominant position in Australia. Last year it outbid
Crown for a licence to build a resort in Brisbane city, while
Crown is facing lengthy delays in building a resort to rival
Star's in Sydney.
Those challenges have fueled Australian media speculation
that Packer, who quit the Crown board and announced his
engagement to singer Mariah Carey in 2015, is talking with
private equity firms about taking the entire A$9.1 billion
company private.
Packer has denied privatisation plans and on Thursday Crown
said it had not received any such approach.
($1 = 1.3951 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Stephen Coates)