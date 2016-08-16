SYDNEY Aug 17 Crown Resorts Ltd,
Australia's No. 1 casino company, posted a 22.7 percent decline
in full-year net profit due to subdued turnover at its resorts
in the Asian gambling hub of Macau while Australian operations
reported small gains.
Normalised net profit for the company, 53 percent owned by
billionaire James Packer, was A$406.2 million ($312.57 million)
for the 12 months to June 30, from A$525.5 million a year ago
and slightly below average analysts' forecast of A$404.71.
"Normalised" net profit is a measure used by casino
companies to strip out irregularities in win rates. Actual net
profit jumped 146.4 percent led by gains from the sale of shares
in Macau venture Melco Crown.
($1 = 1.2995 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Stephen Coates)