(Adds details about Australian ops, CEO comment)
SYDNEY Aug 17 Crown Resorts Ltd,
Australia's No. 1 casino company, posted a 22.7 percent decline
in full-year net profit due to subdued turnover at its resorts
in the Asian gambling hub of Macau, while Australian operations
reported small gains.
Crown, majority owned by billionaire James Packer, has
benefited from a Chinese corruption crackdown as junket
operators directed VIP gamblers to Australia to avoid scrutiny
in Macau, a Chinese territory and global gaming capital.
But that traffic has slowed with the rise of cheaper
gambling destinations like the Philippines and Vietnam, hurting
Crown and its smaller Australian rival Star Entertainment Group
Ltd.
"Macau continues to face challenges arising from softer
gaming demand, which has adversely affected all casino
operators," Crown said in a statement.
"However, Melco Crown believes that revenue trends,
particularly in the mass market segments, will improve as Macau
further evolves into a multi-faceted, mass-market-focused
destination."
Normalised net profit for the company was A$406.2 million
($312.57 million) for the 12 months to June 30, from A$525.5
million a year ago and slightly below average analysts' forecast
of A$404.71.
"Normalised" net profit is a measure used by casino companies
to strip out irregularities in win rates. Actual net profit
jumped 146.4 percent led by net gains of more than A$600 million
from the sale of shares in Macau venture Melco Crown.
Overall, gross gaming revenue across the Macau market in the
year to June 30 fell 22.5 percent, Crown said.
At Crown's Australian resorts, main-floor gaming revenue
rose 5.8 percent but VIP turnover slipped 8 percent, reflecting
the depressed nature of VIP gaming activity across Asia, Crown
CEO Rowen Craigie said in a statement.
In its flagship casino in Australia's second-biggest city
Melbourne, Crown said normalised operating margin fell to 29.1
percent.
($1 = 1.2995 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Stephen Coates)