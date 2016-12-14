SYDNEY Dec 15 Australia's biggest casino company Crown Resorts Ltd said first half revenue fell 12 percent due to a reduction in VIP gamblers as it announced plans to raise A$1.6 billion by selling shares in Macau-based company Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd.

Sydney-listed Crown also said in a regulatory filing on Thursday that it was cancelling a planned demerger of its international assets, although it would still spin off some Australian hotel properties. (Reporting by Byron Kaye)