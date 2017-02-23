(Corrects date in dateline)

SYDNEY Feb 23 Australian No. 1 casino operator Crown Resorts Ltd said first-half net profit rose 75 percent as sales of stakes in resorts in Macau and Las Vegas offset weaker turnover from Chinese gamblers in Australia.

Net profit was A$359.1 ($276.5) million for the six months to Dec. 31, the company said in a statement on Thursday. Excluding sale proceeds and adjusting for changes in the house win rate, "normalised" net profit fell 9.1 percent to A$191.3 million.

Total turnover from high-end tourists on casino package holidays to Australia - known as "VIPs" - fell 45.3 percent to A$19.6 billion. ($1 = 1.2989 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by James Dalgleish)