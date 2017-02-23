(Corrects date in dateline)
SYDNEY Feb 23 Australian No. 1 casino operator
Crown Resorts Ltd said first-half net profit rose 75
percent as sales of stakes in resorts in Macau and Las Vegas
offset weaker turnover from Chinese gamblers in Australia.
Net profit was A$359.1 ($276.5) million for the six months
to Dec. 31, the company said in a statement on Thursday.
Excluding sale proceeds and adjusting for changes in the house
win rate, "normalised" net profit fell 9.1 percent to A$191.3
million.
Total turnover from high-end tourists on casino package
holidays to Australia - known as "VIPs" - fell 45.3 percent to
A$19.6 billion.
($1 = 1.2989 Australian dollars)
