EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil yields fall after central bank minutes

By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, June 6 Yields on Brazilian interest rate futures contracts fell on Tuesday after the minutes from the central bank's latest policy meeting reaffirmed its intention of slowing down the pace of rate cuts next month. According to the meeting minutes released on Tuesday, the bank's growing uncertainty over President Michel Temer's reform agenda prompted policymakers to signal a slower pace of policy easing. The bank's nine-member monetary po