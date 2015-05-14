(Adds details)
May 14 Telecommunications tower operator Crown
Castle International Corp said it would sell its
Australian unit for about A$2 billion ($1.6 billion) in cash to
a group of investors led by Macquarie Infrastructure and Real
Assets.
Crown Castle owns a 77.6 percent stake in the unit - Crown
Castle Australia - which claims to be the largest independent
tower operator in Australia with a portfolio of about 1,800
sites.
Crown Castle said it expects to receive net proceeds of
about $1.3 billion after accounting for debt and expenses.
The deal will add to Crown Castle's long-term adjusted funds
from operations (AFFO) and dividend growth but hurt the
company's full-year forecast.
The unit was expected to contribute about $58 million-$63
million to Crown Castle's previously forecast AFFO of $1.45
billion-$1.47 billion.
The company said it expects to use a portion of the net
proceeds from the deal to fund its purchase of fiber services
provider Quanta Fiber Networks Inc for $1 billion, which it
announced last month.
Quanta Fiber Networks Inc is owned by Quanta Services Inc
.
The deal is expected to close during the second quarter of
2015, Crown Castle said.
Crown Castle shares rose 1 percent to $83.20 in early
trading on Thursday.
($1 = 1.2329 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee and Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru;
Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)