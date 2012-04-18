April 18 Crown Holdings, which makes
cans for food and beverages, posted better-than-expected
quarterly results as it benefited from strong demand in e m erging
markets such as Brazil, China and Southeast Asia.
Net income attributable to Crown Holdings shareholders rose
to $69 million, or 46 cents a share, from $16 million, or 10
cents a share, a year ago.
Sales rose 3.5 percent to $1.95 billion.
Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 45 cents per
share on revenue of $1.92 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Beverage can volumes were up 7 percent in the first quarter,
the company, which competes with Silgan Holdings Inc
and Ball Corp, said.
Shares of the Philadelphia-based company closed at $37.50 on
Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.