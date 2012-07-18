* Q2 rev $2.18 bln vs est $2.27 bln

July 18 Crown Holdings Inc, which makes cans for food and beverages, reported quarterly revenue below analysts' expectations, hurt by weak demand in Europe.

Revenue from its food, beverage and specialty packaging segments in Europe fell 11 percent to $1 billion in the second quarter.

The company's net income rose to $134 million, or 89 cents per share, from $129 million, or 83 cents per share, last year.

Excluding items, the company, which competes with packaging supply companies like Silgan Holdings Inc and Ball Corp , earned 84 cents per share.

Revenue fell 4 percent to $2.18 billion.

Analysts expected earnings of 84 cents per share on revenue of $2.27 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the Philadelphia-based company closed at $34.20 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.