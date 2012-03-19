By Charlie Zhu and Alison Lui
HONG KONG, March 19 China's thermal coal prices
are likely to ease further this year as the country's economic
growth slows, a good sign for the world's second-largest power
industry, a top Chinese power company executive said on Monday.
Wang Yu Jun, chief executive officer of state-run power
producer China Resources Power Holdings Co Ltd, said
spot thermal coal prices in China have fallen sharply and the
trend would continue as demand weakens.
China's benchmark spot coal prices with a heating value of
5,500 kcal/kg have declined to the current 765 yuan per tonne
from more than 800 yuan at the end of last year, he noted.
"It is mainly because China's GDP growth has slowed
substantially since the last quarter. We believe coal prices
will fall this year," Wang said.
"If this year's GDP growth is in line with what the
government has just forecast, I think this year's fall in coal
prices will be rather big," Wang told reporters at the company's
results briefing.
Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao announced earlier this month that
the government had cut the nation's growth target to 7.5 percent
for 2012, versus the longstanding goal of 8 percent annual
growth in a move anticipated by investors expecting more focus
on economic rebalancing and defusing price pressures.
A coal price fall will be boon to China's power sector,
which predominantly relies on coal for generation and cannot
freely pass on fuel costs to end-users.
China Resources Power on Monday posted a net
profit of HK$4.45 billion for 2011, down 9.2 percent
year-on-year, lagging market forecasts of HK$4.96 billion,
weighed by fuel costs.
Chinese power firms, such as Huaneng Power
, Datang Power , Huadian
Power and China Power International
have been hit hard by coal price rises in recent
years.
Thermal coal prices in China had risen 41.2 percent by the
end of 2011 since the fourth quarter of 2009, while the
government, worried about fuelling inflation and stoking public
discontent, had only allowed a minimal rise in power tariffs.
For China Resources Power, fuel costs soared 29.4 percent
year-on-year to HK$38 billion last year, while the average
tariff of its power plants only edged up 3.6 percent.
Wang said the company, whose net installed capacity would
rise to 25,000 megawatts this year from 22,230 megawatts at the
end of 2011, plans to diversify further into coal mining to
lower fuel costs.
Coal mines owned by the company and its units aim to produce
more than 18 million tonnes of coal this year, up from 16.4
million tonnes in 2011 -- accounting for more than one fifth of
the company's annual coal consumption.
Up to 40 percent of its annual coal consumption -- part of
which was secured via long-term contracts -- should come from
the company's own mines by 2015, Wang said, adding that the
company would buy more mines and expand existing operations.
China Resources Power bought a domestic mining asset for
$669 million a year ago.
(Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)