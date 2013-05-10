HONG KONG May 10 China Resources Power Holdings
Co Ltd said on Friday it would buy wind farms in 10
provinces in China from its controlling shareholder, China
Resources (Holdings) Co Ltd, for HK$4.29 billion ($552.9
million).
In a separate statement, China Resources Power said it would
merge with China Resources Gas Group Ltd and would
issue 97 new China Resources Power shares for every 100 China
Resources Gas shares held.
On completion of the merger, China Resources Gas shares will
be withdrawn from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and China
Resources Power will change its name to China Resources Energy
Holdings Ltd.
For a statement on the acquisition please click here
For statement on the merger please click here
($1 = 7.7590 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Paul Tait)