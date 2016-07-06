(Recasts, adds CRRC and Singapore government comment)
SINGAPORE/SHANGHAI, July 6 Chinese trainmaker
CRRC Corp said on Wednesday it would step
up quality checks on its products after Singapore shipped 26 of
its metro trains back for repair just three years after they
were delivered.
Singapore's transport operator SMRT Corp Ltd said
on Tuesday it was sending the trains back after discovering
cracks in the structure connecting the car body to the truck
structure underneath, the Straits Times newspaper reported.
The trains, delivered in 2013, were manufactured by CRRC
subsidiary CSR Qingdao Sifang Locomotive, which together with
Japan's Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd, won two
contracts in 2009 and 2012 to supply a total of 35 trains for
Singapore's metro lines.
The quality issues come as the state train maker, whose
trains are used across China's vast rail network, aggressively
ramps up its pursuit of overseas contracts. In March, CSR Sifang
won a $1.3 billion bid to build rail cars for Chicago.
CSR Sifang said in an e-mailed statement to Reuters that the
defects were due to the quality of the aluminium alloy material
used for the metro car, but stressed they did not represent a
safety risk.
"We have adopted a series of measures to ensure this
incident can be satisfactorily resolved," it said. "We will
refine our requirements for suppliers and raw material
suppliers, and improve quality management standards in all
aspects."
A separate statement published online by the Singapore
Ministry of Transport said the cracks were "superficial" and did
not affect the trains' systems, performance or passenger safety.
It said the trains were still under warranty and that repairs of
the trains would be completed in 2019.
SMRT did not return Reuters' calls for comment on Wednesday,
a public holiday in Singapore.
