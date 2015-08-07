HONG KONG Aug 7 Shares in China Railway Signal & Communication Corp (CRSCC) , are set to open unchanged on their stock market debut after the world's largest builder of rail traffic control systems raised $1.4 billion for acquisitions, research and expansion of its business.

The stocks were indicated to open at HK$6.30, the same as their IPO price, while the benchmark Hang Seng index was indicated to open down 0.2 percent.

They had been marketed in a range of HK$6.30 to HK$8.00 per share. (Reporting By Elzio Barreto and Lawrence White; Editing by Miral Fahmy)