HONG KONG Aug 7 Shares in China Railway Signal
& Communication Corp (CRSCC) , are set to open
unchanged on their stock market debut after the world's largest
builder of rail traffic control systems raised $1.4 billion for
acquisitions, research and expansion of its business.
The stocks were indicated to open at HK$6.30, the same as
their IPO price, while the benchmark Hang Seng index was
indicated to open down 0.2 percent.
They had been marketed in a range of HK$6.30 to HK$8.00 per
share.
