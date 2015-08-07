* Shares up as high as HK$6.38 vs HK$6.30 IPO price
* Cornerstone investors buy nearly two-thirds of IPO
(Adds investor comments, demand for the IPO, cornerstone
investors)
By Elzio Barreto
HONG KONG, Aug 7 Shares in China Railway Signal
& Communication Corp (CRSCC) , edged higher on their
trading debut on Friday after the world's largest builder of
rail traffic control systems braved volatile stock markets to
raise $1.4 billion for acquisitions, research and expansion of
its business.
The stock traded at HK$6.32 in mid-morning and rose as high
as HK$6.38, while the benchmark Hang Seng index was up
0.9 percent. CRSCC had marketed the IPO in a range of HK$6.30 to
HK$8.00 per share.
The IPO was Hong Kong's second-largest this year after the
$2 billion listing of Lenovo Group's parent Legend Holdings Corp
in June.
Some 16 cornerstone investors had bought nearly two-thirds
of the deal, which analysts said helped support the stock in the
face of tepid demand from retail investors spooked by the plunge
in Chinese stocks since mid-June.
"They already had a schedule previously and unfortunately
the market went down so quickly, which they didn't expect. It's
out of their control," said Jasper Chan, corporate finance
officer at Hong Kong brokerage Phillip Securities.
"They priced at the low end, so that may have supported the
debut."
The institutional investors that bought $971 million worth
of shares in the IPO include construction firm China Railway
Group Ltd , China Life Insurance Co Ltd
and several other state-owned enterprises.
(Reporting By Elzio Barreto; Editing by Miral Fahmy)