PARIS Oct 17 Crucell, the vaccines unit of U.S.
drugmaker Johnson & Johnson , has suspended a delivery
of 2.36 million seasonal flu vaccine doses to Italy after it
found problems with two lots of it, the Italian health ministry
said on Wednesday.
The ministry said in a statement that the Netherlands-based
vaccine maker halted the planned supply of its Inflexal V
vaccine after two lots out of 32 failed quality checks.
Crucell was not immediately available for comment.
Italy's flu vaccination campaign will start as planned
because health authorities will fill in the shortfall by
purchasing more doses from other manufacturers, the statement
said.
Italy uses between 10 and 12 million doses of flu vaccines
every year, the health ministry said.