* Sees 2013/14 sales at 41 mln euros
* Open to offers from industrial investors
By Antonella Ciancio
MILAN, Jan 8 Italian textile group Cruciani, the
eponymous macrame lace bracelets of which have been worn by
celebrities including Paris Hilton and South Korean pop star
Psy, expects to increase revenues by a third next year.
The Umbria-based business, also known for its cashmere
sweaters, sells the fashionable bracelets for little more than
10 euros ($13), helping it to grow at breakneck speed in
defiance of Italy's prolonged recession.
"They're cute, funny and cool, but they are affordable and
made in Italy," Cruciani founder Luca Caprai said on Tuesday of
the quirky wristwear the company began selling in 2011.
Caprai said he expects the privately-owned business to
achieve sales of 30 million euros ($39.2 million) in its 2012/13
financial year, rising to 41 million euros in 2013/14. Revenue
was 19.4 million euros in 2011/12.
Since launching a limited collection of the "Cruciani C"
bracelets in the upmarket Tuscan resort of Forte dei Marmi in
summer 2011, Cruciani has sold more than eight million pieces
worldwide and opened stores in Italy, Spain, Dubai, Seoul and
Beirut.
The company's phenomenal growth is not based merely on a
fashion fad, Caprai says, adding that he will continue to invest
in new products, including handbags.
Cruciani has also launched four-leaf clover bracelets in
partnership with Italian jeweller Damiani.
"In a specialised world where finance is elsewhere, ideas
are our capital and our way to survive," Caprai said.
Big luxury goods makers such as Ferragamo, LVMH
and Prada have shrugged off concerns about the
economic downturn thanks to their global exposure to wealthy
shoppers from Asia and Russia.
But small Italian manufacturers have suffered from tighter
credit and falling sales in their home market.
Sales of fashion clothes and accessories in Italy are
expected to finish down 4.4 percent in 2012, according to the
country's textile body Sistema Moda Italia.
Cruciani has bucked the trend and Caprai said he has
increased his workforce by 100 to 520 people over the past 18
months.
The businessman is continuing a family tradition. His father
Arnaldo started working as a linen salesman at 22 before setting
up his own textile factory in 1955. That business has been
crafting embroidered bed sheets and linen tablecloths ever
since.
Caprai's Cruciani, meanwhile, aims to triple revenue over
the next three years with expansion in foreign markets such as
South Korea.
He would consider taking on an industrial partner if the
right opportunity materialised but says he is not interested in
purely financial investors.
"I am not looking for a billionaire full of money," he said,
adding that a number of investors had already come knocking at
his door.
