brokerage was criminally charged on Friday with lying to the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and faking documents to
disguise how his firm did not have enough capital.
Charles Moore, 62, was arrested Friday morning at the
offices of his firm, Crucible Capital Group Inc, in downtown
Manhattan, U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara said.
Moore, of East Brunswick, New Jersey, was charged with
obstructing a regulatory examination, falsifying books and
records, and making false statements.
The first two counts each carry a maximum 20-year prison
term. Parallel civil charges were also filed by the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission.
"Moore attempted to mislead SEC examiners by giving them
documents he intentionally falsified in an effort to hide
Crucible's severe capital insufficiencies," SEC enforcement
chief Andrew Ceresney said in a statement.
The defendant was arraigned before U.S. Magistrate Judge
Sarah Netburn in Manhattan, and has been released on $300,000
bail, his lawyer Thomas Tormey said.
"He asserts that he is totally innocent, and will be
vindicated on all charges," Tormey said.
According to prosecutors, Crucible held itself out as an
investment banking "boutique" that helped small businesses raise
money, and shared offices and expenses with Angelic Holdings
LLC, an unregistered affiliate that Moore also ran.
Prosecutors said Moore caused Crucible to file false reports
with the SEC from February to September 2013 in which it failed
to properly account for debts nominally owed by Angelic, but
which were a factor in calculating Crucible's net capital.
The SEC said that, when its examiners sought proof of
Angelic's liabilities, Moore arranged to provide doctored
invoices that eliminated "significant" past due balances.
Authorities also said Moore tried to hide the truth by
having employees conduct some of their work through personal
email accounts rather than Crucible's.
"The SEC is entitled to the truth when it examines the books
and records of institutions as it seeks to protect investors and
our markets," Bharara said in a statement.
The cases are U.S. v. Moore, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 14-mag-01739; and In re: Crucible
Capital Group Inc et al, SEC Administrative Proceeding No.
3-16008.
