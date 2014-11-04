(Adds table)

DUBAI/NEW DELHI Nov 4 Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has slashed the October retroactive selling price for its benchmark Murban crude MUR-OSP setting it at $87.35 per barrel, down $10.62 from a month earlier, the company said on Tuesday. October Murban OSP's differential to Dubai fell by $0.76 a barrel from the previous month.

The following table shows the latest OSPs

Oct (diff to Dubai) Sept (diff to Dubai) Change (vs Dubai) Murban $87.35 (0.72) $97.95 (1.48) -$10.6 (-0.76) Das $86.30 (-0.33) $96.90 (0.43) -$10.6 (-0.76) Upper Zakum $85.90 (-0.73) $95.50 (-0.97) -$9.6 (-1.7) (Reporting by Rania El Gamal and Nidhi Verma; editing by Keiron Henderson)