NEW YORK Jan 2 U.S. crude oil futures fell $3
minutes before the close of trading on Thursday, pressured by
expectations for a build in inventories at the benchmark
delivery point and a cut in fuel demand that drove prices below
a key technical level.
That technical move, when the 50-day moving average falls
below the 200-day moving average is known as the "death cross"
and portends a further drop in prices, technical analysts said.
U.S. crude for February delivery sank to a low of
$95.34 a barrel, $3.08 lower than the previous settlement price,
after the 50-day moving average of $96.50 crossed below the
200-day of $96.59 on the February contract chart.
"That is a major bearish signal with the moving averages,"
said Bill Baruch, senior market strategist at iitrader.com in
Chicago. "It encourages selling."
(Reporting by Jeanine Prezioso; Editing by James Dalgleish)