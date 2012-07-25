SINGAPORE, July 25 PetroChina Co Ltd
, China's second-largest oil refiner, sold one cargo
of Basra Light for late-August loading at a sharp discount,
traders said on Wednesday.
The producer sold the cargo at a discount of about $1 per
barrel to the official selling price, they said.
That's much lower than the 10-20 cents per barrel discount
paid by Taiwanese refiner Formosa Petrochemicals Ltd for a
September-loading cargo earlier this month.
The buyer was probably Indian refiner HPCL-Mittal Energy
Ltd. The deal could not be verified.
(Reporting by Ramya Venugopal and Florence Tan; Editing by
Prateek Chatterjee)