By John Kemp
LONDON, March 17 OPEC’s production cuts have
changed the quality of the global oil supply, shaking up the
relationship between important crude benchmarks and altering
purchasing calculations for refiners.
Most oil from shale formations in the United States as well
as from the North Sea and West Africa is relatively low density
and contains only a small percentage of sulphur.
Crude from Saudi Arabia and other countries around the
Middle East Gulf, on the other hand, is mostly denser and
contains much more sulphur (giving it an acrid odour).
Atlantic basin crudes are mostly “light” and “sweet” while
Arabian crudes are mostly “medium” or “heavy” and “sour”.
The bulk of OPEC’s cuts have come from members exporting
medium and heavy sour oils while members exporting lighter oils
have cut much less or been exempted.
Light and sweet crudes are generally more valuable to
refiners because they are much easier and less expensive to
process.
Light crudes require less secondary processing through
cracking and coking and yield a greater proportion of
high-quality premium fuels.
Medium-sour crudes, on the other hand, normally trade at a
discount to compensate refiners for the extra energy and
expensive equipment needed to refine them.
But the production cuts by the Organization of the Petroleum
Exporting Countries, coupled with the revival of shale oil
production, have upended the normal relationships between the
different crude grades.
CHANGING SLATE
By restricting their production, Saudi Arabia and other
Middle East members of OPEC have reduced the aggregate supply of
medium and sour grades on world markets.
At the same time, more light, sweet grades have become
available from Libya, Nigeria and now U.S. shale producers.
The result has been a sharp narrowing of the quality premium
for light, sweet crudes such as Brent over medium sour crudes
such as Oman (tmsnrt.rs/2mQyu93).
At the start of 2016, Brent futures for delivery in June
2017 were trading at a premium of almost $6 per barrel
over Oman futures for the same date.
In the middle of November, shortly before the OPEC
production-cut agreement, the Brent premium over Oman had shrunk
to around $4 per barrel.
By Feb. 23, the Brent premium had narrowed to just 75 cents,
though it has since widened modestly to around $1.25.
While the Brent futures curve is in contango between June
and December, the Oman curve is flat, reflecting the anticipated
tightness of supply in medium crude.
REFINERY BLENDS
Most refineries are configured to operate on a fairly
specific quality of crude (simple refineries generally need
light, sweet oils while more complex refineries make most money
from upgrading heavy, sour crudes).
Refineries are usually willing to buy a range of crude
grades but will blend them to achieve a fairly steady quality of
intake in terms of density and sulphur (a well as acidity and
heavy metals content).
Asia’s big new refineries are designed to run on medium and
heavy crudes and produce lots of diesel for local markets, so
the reduction in OPEC production has left them scrambling to
secure heavier grades.
Asia’s refineries are capable of processing light oils, but
not as efficiently. Light oils also do not allow them to employ
all the expensive capital equipment they have installed to
handle discounted lower-quality crudes.
By contrast, North Atlantic refineries, which prefer lighter
oils, are struggling to shift surplus stocks of gasoline and
have no appetite to process more light oil.
And U.S. refineries are undergoing a heavy spring
maintenance season, which has cut demand for light, sweet oils.
Surplus light, sweet oil is therefore being exported from
the United States and competing with light oils from the North
Sea, West and North Africa, depressing light, sweet prices.
At the same time, the quality premium for light crudes has
eroded to make it worthwhile for Asian refineries to switch from
heavier grades to process more light oils.
