HOUSTON Feb 24 Enterprise Products Partners
expects to export 6 million barrels of crude and
condensate out of its Gulf Coast terminal in March, its chief
executive said at the IHS CERAWeek conference in Houston on
Wednesday.
* Enterprise exported 4 million barrels of crude and
condensate in January
* The company will load 3 million barrels of crude and
condensate for export in February
* Enterprise was the first company to announce it would
export crude from the United States after Congress lifted the
decades-long export ban in December
* Sees more docks along Gulf Coast
(Reporting by Liz Hampton)