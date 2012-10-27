SINGAPORE Oct 27 Bumi Armada, a
Malaysia-based international offshore oil field services
provider, has completed a conversion of its fifth floating
production storage and offloading unit (FPSO) which will be
deployed to the D1 field in India, the company said on Saturday.
The FPSO chartered by Oil and Natural Gas Corp is
the state-owned Indian explorer's first such vessel as it aims
to drill for more oil from marginal fields.
"We remain on schedule for first oil in December," Hassan
Basma, CEO of Bumi Armada said.
FPSO Armada Sterling, the former 107,000 deadweight tonne
tanker Monte Umbe, has a production capacity of 50,000 barrels
per day (bpd) and is able to store 750,000 barrels of liquids.
It will depart soon for at the D1 field, 200 kms off the
coast of Mumbai.
Bumi Armada's joint venture company Forbes Bumi Armada
Offshore Ltd signed in August last year a 7-year fixed term time
charter with ONGC and the Indian explorer has the option to
extend the charter for another six years.
(Reporting by Florence Tan, Editing by Jonathan Thatcher)