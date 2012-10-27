* FPSO Armada Sterling to be deployed to India D1 field
* Awaiting tender result for ONGC's C7 field
* $70/bbl and above oil prices to sustain FPSO demand
By Florence Tan
SINGAPORE, Oct 27 Bumi Armada Bhd, a
Malaysia-based international offshore oil field services
provider, said on Saturday it has completed a floating
production storage and offloading unit (FPSO) for deployment in
India and is seeking more projects.
FPSO Armada Sterling, costing more than $360 million, is the
company's first FPSO in India and will start producing oil in
December.
The FPSO is chartered by Oil and Natural Gas Corp
as the state-owned Indian explorer aims to drill for more oil
from marginal fields. Bumi Armada is also in the running for a
second FPSO project at ONGC's cluster 7 field, Hassan Basma, CEO
of Bumi Armada told reporters.
"The cluster 7 will be announced this quarter and we're
eagerly awaiting the outcome," he said.
"The market for FPSOs in India is huge," Basma said, as the
country steps up exploration in deepwater, shallow and marginal
offshore fields to feed strong local demand.
Bumi Armada's joint venture company, Forbes Bumi Armada
Offshore Ltd, signed in August last year a 7-year fixed term
time charter with ONGC for about $620 million, and the Indian
explorer has the option to extend the charter for another six
years.
Armada Sterling, Bumi Armada's fifth FPSO, will depart next
month for the D1 field, 200 km (124 miles) off the coast of
Mumbai.
The former 107,000 deadweight tonne tanker Monte Umbe has a
production capacity of 50,000 barrels per day (bpd) and is able
to store 750,000 barrels of liquids.
This year has been challenging for FPSO owners, with just
five contracts awarded, while the number of active firms in the
sector has dwindled to about 6-7, down from 24 eight years ago,
Basma said.
The euro zone debt crisis has made it difficult to obtain
financing for projects while oil and gas producers have held
back in response to an uncertain oil demand outlook, he added.
The International Energy Agency expects oil prices to
gradually ease over the next five years as a result of sluggish
economic growth, rising energy efficiency, and as production
increases steeply in Iraq and North America. Goldman Sachs
forecast Brent to average at $110 a barrel in 2013 on
more supply.
"We're looking at $70 and above for sustainable development.
We're in a comfort zone," Basma said, adding that he expects
FPSO demand to rebound next year as about 150 projects are in
the pipeline.
"This demand cannot be held back too long as people have to
produce," he said.
(Reporting by Florence Tan, Editing by Daniel Magnowski)