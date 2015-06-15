European shares stride into May as earnings power gains
LONDON, May 2 European shares kicked off the first trading day of May with gains underpinned by healthy corporate earnings.
NEW YORK, June 15 The spread between Brent and U.S. crude futures narrowed more than $1 to less than $3 a barrel as the July Brent contract approached expiration at the close on Monday.
July Brent's premium to July U.S. crude was at $2.75 a barrel CL-LCO1=R at 12:10 p.m. EDT (1610 GMT), with the spread having ranged from $2.70 to $4.09 intraday.
The spread was at its narrowest since January after it closed at $3.91 on Friday, based on contract settlements. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)
KIRKUK, Iraq, May 2 Gunmen shot dead a senior official of Iraq's state-run North Gas Company (NGC) on Tuesday as he was heading to his office in the northern oil city of Kirkuk, police and company sources said.