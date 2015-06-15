NEW YORK, June 15 The spread between Brent and U.S. crude futures narrowed more than $1 to less than $3 a barrel as the July Brent contract approached expiration at the close on Monday.

July Brent's premium to July U.S. crude was at $2.75 a barrel CL-LCO1=R at 12:10 p.m. EDT (1610 GMT), with the spread having ranged from $2.70 to $4.09 intraday.

The spread was at its narrowest since January after it closed at $3.91 on Friday, based on contract settlements. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)