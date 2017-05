NEW YORK, April 15 The spread between Brent and U.S. crude futures narrowed to less than $5 a barrel on Wednesday, the weakest Brent premium to its U.S. counterpoint since early February after it reached $13.03 on March 2.

The spread CL-LCO1=R between May Brent, a contract expiring today, and U.S. May crude was at $5.10 a barrel at 9:02 a.m. EDT (1302 GMT), having narrowed to $4.92 and been as wide as $5.55 intraday. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)