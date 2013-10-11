NEW YORK Oct 11 U.S. crude oil futures fell
abruptly in early New York trade on Friday, deepening the day's
losses to more than $2 per barrel in a move that traders said
may have been linked to a sudden plunge in gold or technical
sell-stops.
U.S. crude for November delivery fell from $101.80 a
barrel to just below $101 in about 20 minutes around 9 a.m. EST.
It was later trading down $2.09 at $100.92 a barrel. Brent crude
also dropped sharply, trading down $1 at $110.80, with
no apparent outside events having triggered the drop.
Gold prices had fallen by some $20 per ounce several minutes
prior to the move oil. Gold was trading close to two
percent lower after hitting a low of $1,264.80.
Some traders have also cited talk of possible fund
positioning behind sharp moves in oil prices over the past few
days, including the 2.5 percent rally on Thursday.
(Reporting By Jeanine Prezioso)