(In March 21 item, corrects paragraph one to say oil output
could be boosted by a million barrels per day year-on-year, not
by a million barrels per year.)
March 21 New production projects and a fresh
shale boom could boost oil output by a million barrels per day
(bpd) year-on-year and result in an oversupply in the next
couple of years, according to Goldman Sachs.
"2017-19 is likely to see the largest increase in mega
projects' production in history, as the record 2011-13 capex
commitment yields fruit," the U.S. investment bank said in a
research note on Tuesday.
OPEC's landmark decision to limit output for the first time
in eight years in a bid to arrest the existing supply glut
reduced price volatility and increased stability,
unintentionally helping the shale producers, the bank said.
"OPEC's decision in November 2016 to cut production was
rational, in our view, and fit into its role of inventory
manager of last resort," Goldman said.
"However, the unintended consequence was to underwrite shale
activity through a bullish credit market at a time when delayed
delivery of the 2011-13 capex boom could lead to record non-OPEC
production growth in 2018."
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries agreed
to curb its output by about 1.2 million bpd from Jan. 1 this
year. Russia and 10 other non-OPEC producers agreed to jointly
cut by an additional 600,000 bpd.
OPEC is likely to weigh the risk of long-term market share
loss against the benefit of stability before taking a call on
extending production curbs, with the industry expected to bring
"onstream a multi-year pipeline of giant developments that tails
off only by 2020," Goldman said.
"U.S. shale oil currently offers large-scale development
opportunities with 6-9 months to peak production. In this
environment, OPEC's rational decision is to leverage on its cost
leadership to maximize market share, while managing short-term
inventory imbalances," the bank said.
OPEC will have to extend its oil output curbs in order to
sustain a recovery in prices, as a revival in crude production
outside the group may scupper its efforts to erode an overhang
of unused inventory, a Reuters poll of analysts showed last
week.
(Reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru; Editing by Susan
Fenton and Dale Hudson)