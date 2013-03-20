SINGAPORE, March 20 India's Hindustan Mittal Energy Ltd (HMEL) has bought 2 million barrels of May loading Basra Light at premiums similar to a month ago, industry sources said on Wednesday.

It bought the cargo at 20-30 cents per barrel premium to the official selling price (OSP). The seller was probably Emirates National Oil Co (ENOC), the sources said. The deal could not be independently verified. (Reporting by Ramya Venugopal; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)