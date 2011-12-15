(Adds details, table)
TOKYO, Dec 15 Idemitsu Kosan Co
said on Thursday it plans to refine 4 percent less crude oil in
January-March than in the same quarter a year earlier, when
severe cold weather had boosted demand for oil.
Japan's third-largest refiner expects domestic oil demand to
fall 2 percent year-on-year during the quarter, but said it
decided to cut runs by a deeper percentage as it has already
increased winter kerosene supplies via rented tanks in South
Korea.
Idemitsu said it would refine 7.7 million kilolitres
(532,000 barrels per day) in January-March, of which 7.3 million
kl is for domestic use and the rest for exports.
The company said it shipped 60,000 kl of kerosene from Japan
to rented oil tanks in South Korea and that it began delivering
the heating fuel this month to the heavy-snow regions in Japan
along the Japan Sea.
The company kept unchanged its refining plans for
October-December.
The company has four refineries in Japan with total crude
refining capacity of 640,000 barrels per day.
Following is a table of Idemitsu's crude refining plans and
percentage changes from a year earlier, with a breakdown of
refining for domestic and export markets. Units are in million
kilolitres. (1 kl equals 6.2898 barrels.)
The company declined to give details of refining plan for
each month during the first quarter.
Month Domestic yr/yr Export yr/yr Total yr/yr
Oct-Dec 6.8 +2 0.4 flat 7.2 +2
Jan-Mar 7.3 -4 0.4 flat 7.7 -4
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Chris Gallagher)