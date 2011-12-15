(Adds details, table) TOKYO, Dec 15 Idemitsu Kosan Co said on Thursday it plans to refine 4 percent less crude oil in January-March than in the same quarter a year earlier, when severe cold weather had boosted demand for oil. Japan's third-largest refiner expects domestic oil demand to fall 2 percent year-on-year during the quarter, but said it decided to cut runs by a deeper percentage as it has already increased winter kerosene supplies via rented tanks in South Korea. Idemitsu said it would refine 7.7 million kilolitres (532,000 barrels per day) in January-March, of which 7.3 million kl is for domestic use and the rest for exports. The company said it shipped 60,000 kl of kerosene from Japan to rented oil tanks in South Korea and that it began delivering the heating fuel this month to the heavy-snow regions in Japan along the Japan Sea. The company kept unchanged its refining plans for October-December. The company has four refineries in Japan with total crude refining capacity of 640,000 barrels per day. Following is a table of Idemitsu's crude refining plans and percentage changes from a year earlier, with a breakdown of refining for domestic and export markets. Units are in million kilolitres. (1 kl equals 6.2898 barrels.) The company declined to give details of refining plan for each month during the first quarter. Month Domestic yr/yr Export yr/yr Total yr/yr Oct-Dec 6.8 +2 0.4 flat 7.2 +2 Jan-Mar 7.3 -4 0.4 flat 7.7 -4 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Chris Gallagher)