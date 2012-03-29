* Cautious outlook despite post-quake recovery

TOKYO, March 29 Idemitsu Kosan Co, Japan's third-biggest refiner, aims to refine 6 percent more crude oil in the quarter to June than a year earlier as it plans to more than double its refining volume for exports, the company said on Thursday.

But planned total refining of 6.3 million kilolitres, or 435,000 barrels per day, is still 10 percent less than the corresponding 2010 period, as demand for oil products was hit by last year's devastating earthquake and tsunami.

Idemitsu a year ago shut the sole 220,000-barrel-per-day crude distillation unit (CDU) at its Chiba refinery, one of its four CDUs, for turnaround between April 15 and June 1.

A cautious outlook for the April-June period despite expectations of a demand recovery in the quake-hit area came amid rising oil prices, said Ichiro Matsuo, senior manager at Idemitsu's supply planning and coordination section.

Reflecting a jump in crude prices since February, Japan's retail gasoline prices have risen on average to a little more than 157 yen per litre ($7.2 per gallon) to stand at their highest level since October, 2008, industry data show.

"There is a risk that higher prices will contain demand, not only for gasoline, but also other oil products," Matsuo said. "Our plan is to keep this level of refining volume initially, and to refine more if any pick-up in demand is confirmed."

Also, the export market in Europe, where Idemitsu plans to sell gas oil, does not look lucrative now, although forward prices suggest a recovery in margins, he said.

For the domestic market, the company plans to refine 5.60 million kl of crude oil, or 387,000 bpd, in the quarter, flat with a year earlier.

It plans to import 400,000 kl of oil products during the same period, up 170 percent from a year earlier, mainly fuel oil for power utilities which are struggling to make up for the loss of nuclear power after the Fukushima atomic crisis.

Idemitsu kept unchanged its refining plan for the January-March period of 7.7 million kl in total.

But tweaks were made as its plan for the domestic market was revised up to 7.5 million kl from 7.3 million kl and its plan for exports fell to 200,000 kl from 400,000 kl.

Here is a table of Idemitsu's crude refining plans and percentage changes from a year earlier, with a breakdown of refining for domestic and export markets. Units are in million kilolitres. (1 kl equals 6.2898 barrels.)

The company declined to give details of its refining plan for each month during the second quarter.

Month Domestic Yr/Yr Export Yr/Yr Total Yr/Yr

Jan-Mar 7.5 -4 pct 0.2 -44 pct 7.7 -4 pct

Apr-Jun 5.6 flat 0.7 +112 pct 6.3 +6 pct ($1=82.8900 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Risa Maeda)