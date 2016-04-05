HOUSTON/SINGAPORE, April 5 A cargo of Malaysian
Bintulu condensate bought by Royal Dutch Shell is
sailing to New Orleans, Louisiana, a trade source in Asia
familiar with the matter said on Tuesday, in what appears to be
the first U.S. import of that grade of offshore oil according to
Thomson Reuters Trade Flows data.
The Polaris, a medium-range vessel, loaded 200,000 barrels
of the condensate at Malaysia's Bintulu terminal in early
February, before stopping at Singapore's Jurong Port to pick up
another parcel, the source said.
It sailed west from Jurong in late February toward the
United States, around Africa's Cape of Good Hope, Reuters'
vessel tracking data show.
A Shell spokesperson was not immediately available for
comment.
U.S. oil imports from Malaysia are rare. Market sources were
baffled when told about the shipment, and questioned whether it
made economic sense for the relatively small vessel to make the
more than month-long journey.
The Polaris is carrying roughly 300,000 barrels of product,
half the size of a typical Aframax cargo, Reuters data show.
The cost of a trip from Singapore to the U.S. Gulf Coast
fell to roughly 54 percent of the World Scale rate in last week
of February, from 119 percent of the flat rate in early January,
potentially opening an arbitrage to the United States, according
to Reuters data.
Shell, through its Motiva joint venture with Saudi Arabia,
operates a petrochemical and refinery plant in Norco, Louisiana,
roughly 25 miles outside of New Orleans. The petrochemical
facility can run light hydrocarbons to produce ethylene,
propylene and butadiene.
In March, Shell and Saudi Aramco announced plans to break up
the joint venture, with Shell taking sole ownership of the Norco
complex and nearby Convent refinery, which could allow the
company to test new crudes for refining.
In January, the first import of Malaysian crude oil in 12
months arrived at Par Pacific Holdings Inc's Honolulu
refinery in Hawaii. That import included 630,000 barrels of
Kikeh crude and 100,000 barrels of Tembikai oil.
The latest data from the Energy Information Administration
shows no U.S. imports of Malaysian crude from February 2010 to
2015.
Bintulu condensate, which is produced by Malaysia's state
oil company Petronas, has a gravity of about 64 API degrees. It
is frequently blended with Bintulu light crude for exports.
