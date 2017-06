SINGAPORE Dec 14 India's largest oil refiner, Indian Oil Corp, bought 2 million barrels of West African crude in a tender for January loading, traders said on Wednesday.

The refiner bought 1 million barrels each of Forcados and Bonny Light from Shell, they said.

The deal could not be confirmed.

IOC is India's biggest refiner, with a total capacity of more than 1.3 million barrels per day (bpd). It tenders several times a month to buy crude oil, mostly West African. (Reporting by Francis Kan; editing by Miral Fahmy)