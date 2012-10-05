SINGAPORE Oct 5 India's second largest
state-run refiner, Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL),
bought 1 million barrels of sweet crude in a tender, bringing
its total spot volume for November loading to 3 million barrels,
traders said on Friday.
The refiner bought 1 million barrels of Nigerian Agbami from
Chevron to load on November 21-30, they said. The price was not
available.
BPCL previously bought 1 million barrels of Nemba from
Chevron and the same volume of Mellitah condensate from Morgan
Stanley to load in November.
