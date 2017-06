SINGAPORE Nov 24 India's Bharat Petroleum Corp has bought 2 million barrels of West African crude in its tender for loading in the first half of January, trade sources said on Thursday.

The refiner bought 1 million barrels each of Erha and Qua Iboe from Vitol, they said. Price details of the transaction were not immediately available.

In a previous tender, BPCL bought 1 million barrels of Nigerian Agbami crude for December loading. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma and Florence Tan; editing by Miral Fahmy)