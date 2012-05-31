SINGAPORE May 31 Hindustan Mittal Energy Ltd (HMEL) has bought its first cargo of Iraqi crude from Chinaoil through a tender at a wide discount due to the prompt loading date, traders said on Thursday.

The Indian refiner bought 2 million barrels of Basra Light for second-half of June loading at a discount of about $1 a barrel to the official selling price (OSP), they said.

Chinaoil issued the rare tender when the market had almost finished trading July cargoes.

HMEL, a joint venture of state-run Hindustan Petroleum and billionaire Lakshmi Mittal's Mittal Energy, started operations at its 180,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery in Bathinda in August last year.

India could import about 8 percent more oil or at least 260,000 barrels per day (bpd) in the next fiscal year as the Bathinda refinery is now fully functional and Essar Oil has added more capacity, even though imports from Iran will fall.

(Reporting by Florence Tan; editing by Miral Fahmy)